NPD pursues investigation of South Norwalk shooting, arrests one

By Nancy Guenther Chapman

(Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police have made an arrest in response to a Friday shooting on Day Street, in which one man was injured.

Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple phone calls at 11:48 p.m. reporting shots fired in the vicinity of 30 Day St., an NPD news release said.

Soundview Landing, the multi-phase development that replaced Washington Village, is located at that location, adjacent to Ryan Park.

Responding officers found a crime scene, the news release said. A short time later, a man arrived at Norwalk Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Lonnie Ancrun, 22 of 30 Day St. (Norwalk Police Department)

A 6:19 p.m. Saturday, an officer patrolling the area spotted a man detectives wished to speak with, regarding the shooting, police said.  As the officer exited his vehicle, the man walked into Ryan Park. Two additional officers entered the park and stopped the man, though he initially refused to comply with their orders, the news release said.

As an officer grasped the man’s hands, his shirt pulled up revealing a handgun in his waistband, the news release said. It was loaded.

Lonnie Ancrun, who lives there and does not possess a pistol permit, was arrested, the release said.

The release said:

  • Arrested: Lonnie Ancrun, 22 of 30 Day St., Apartment 207D
  • Charges: Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit and Interfering with a Police Officer
  • Bond: $250,000
  • Court: April 25

 

The State judicial website lists this as Ancrun’s only arrest. Bond is $50,000, according to the State. Interfering with a Police Officer is a misdemeanor while Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit is a Class D felony.

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

