Williams retires from NPD

Norwalk Police Officer Carl Williams, center, at his retirement sendoff, Friday outside police headquarters on Monroe Street. (Harold F. Cobin)

NORWALK, Conn. — A retirement ceremony was held Friday afternoon at Norwalk Police Headquarters for Police Officer Carl Williams, who’s leaving the department after 35 years of service.

At least 50 of his fellow officers, including many retirees who served with Williams, turned out for the event held in the rear parking lot of headquarters on Monroe Street.

Members of the Stamford Police color guard also appeared at the ceremony. Williams was a member of the Norwalk Police color guard for most of his career.

“See this turnout,” said Officer Max Sixto. “It tells you what kind of officer he is.”

(Harold F. Cobin)

The event started with Williams arriving in a patrol SUV as a police dispatcher broadcast that Williams was retiring from the department after 35 years of dedicated service. Williams responded over the air, “It’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve with all these fine men and women, sworn and civilian, in the City of Norwalk Police Department. I wish everyone the best of luck and I want to thank everyone for everything they’ve done for me to keep me grounded in this job.”

Asked what he planned to do in retirement, Williams laughed and said, “Nothing for as long as I can.”