Stew Leonard’s chain founder dies at 93

Rilling: ‘Grocery store has always gone above and beyond for our community’

NORWALK, Conn. — Stew Leonard Sr. has died at age 93.

Leonard is known for success in the founding of his renown food retailing chain, said to be a $600 million business, but also a stint in federal prison due to a tax fraud conviction.

Born to a large family, Leonard married Marianne Guthman Leonard 70 years ago and became a dad to four. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Tragically, his namesake grandson, Stew Leonard III, died at age 21 months in a 1989 drowning accident.

“Stew Leonard Sr. made a profound impact on our community. To Norwalk, Stew Leonard’s is much more than a grocery store; it’s part of our community, a way of life, and a place people can go and feel welcomed by employees who always have a smile on their faces,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement.

Leonard’s obituary states:

“A graduate of Norwalk High School and of the University of Connecticut’s School of Agriculture, Stew first worked for his family’s dairy business at Clover Farms Dairy in Norwalk. It was a state-of-the-art dairy by the standards of the time with a pasteurizing and bottling plant, and fresh milk delivered daily by trucks that had plastic cows on the front that “mooed” for the neighborhood children.

“In the late 1960s, Stew realized the milk delivery business was going the way of the iceman. His belief that it was time to start something new was driven home when the state informed him that Clover Farms Dairy was in the path of a new highway. His dream was to build a retail dairy store where children could watch milk being bottled, while parents did their shopping in a farmer’s market atmosphere. In December 1969, Stew Leonard’s opened its doors—a 17,000 square foot store carrying just eight items.

“The dairy store Stew founded in Norwalk not only became the ‘World’s Largest Dairy store’ according to Ripley’s Believe It or Not, but also earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the highest dollar sales per square foot of selling space. The company has also received worldwide acclaim for excellence in customer service and quality and is featured in two of management expert Tom Peter’s books: A Passion for Excellence and Thriving on Chaos.

“Stew was presented with Presidential Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence in 1986 by former President Ronald Reagan and gave the keynote address to the National Speakers Association. Throughout the course of his life, Stew was consistently recognized by his peers and the media for excellence in retailing and entrepreneurship. He was named “One of the Top 50 Visionaries” by Supermarket News in 2002 and additionally received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award (Ernst+Young and Inc. Magazine), the International Friendship Award (Dale Carnegie), and numerous others. Stew was also presented with an honorary doctorate by the University of Bridgeport in 1987.”

Leonard was also a prolific writer and enjoyed being out on Long Island Sound, his obituary states. He won the 1956 North American Water Ski championship and set a world and national record in point totals for trick water skiing in 1959. “He additionally invented and patented a device called the ‘Skee-Trainer,’ which was attached to a tow rope and was designed to teach people to water ski, and he taught people of all ages to water ski.”

According to Supermarket News, Leonard served 44 months of a 52-month sentence for tax fraud and was released from the Schuylkill Federal Correctional Institute in Minersville, Pa., in June 1997 at age 67.

At the time, Leonard issued a brief statement that said, “Mistakes were made. A price had to be paid for those mistakes and I paid it.”

“Federal prosecutors said Leonard and a group of collaborators used a sophisticated computer system to skim $17.1 million off the books at his Norwalk, Conn., store between 1981 and 1991, in an effort to avoid paying $6.7 million in federal taxes,” the news story states. He pleaded guilty to one count of income tax fraud and was ordered to pay $15 million in taxes and penalties and a $650,000 fine.

At that point, there were two Stew Leonard stores. Now there are seven, according to the obit.

With more than 2,500 “team members,” the business was named one of FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” 10 years in a row, the obit states. It’s run by Stew Leonard, Jr. with help from his siblings Tom Leonard, Beth Leonard Hollis, and Jill Leonard Tavello. Five of his grandchildren have also joined the business.

“Stew Leonard Sr.’s friendly customer service business model, where customers are greeted by employees dressed up in costumes, speaks to his empathetic nature and generous and uplifting character, which has led to thousands of people in Norwalk and countless people across the tri-state area genuinely loving the Stew Leonard’s experience,” Rilling said. “Stew Leonard’s grocery store has also created employment for thousands of Norwalk residents since it opened in 1969, allowing families to live and work in the community they love. The grocery store has always gone above and beyond for our community, leading holiday events, charity fundraisers and food drives for those in need. We can’t thank Stew Leonard Sr. enough for his lasting contributions to

Norwalk that he has passed on to his family to carry on. The City of Norwalk sends our deepest condolences to the Leonard family as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

Leonard Sr., a Westport resident, died Wednesday at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York after a brief illness, the obit states.

“The memorial service and burial will be private, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Stew’s memory may be made to the Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation, a 501C3 charity which helps to fund swimming lessons for children in need, in honor of his grandson who drowned in 1989.”