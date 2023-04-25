NPD update: Arrests in three investigations, fourth ongoing

(File photo)

NORWALK, Conn. — Some information from recent Norwalk Police news releases:

Papachristou charged with larceny; bond $100,000

charged with larceny; bond $100,000 Charges for Sanchez in alleged incident with juvenile include sexual assault; bond $1 million

for Sanchez in alleged incident with juvenile include sexual assault; bond $1 million Monroe woman charged with larceny; bond $250,000

charged with larceny; bond $250,000 Investigation ongoing into armed street robbery, stolen car

Florida complainant says Norwalk man didn’t deliver

Christos Papachristou, 42, of 12 Summit Ave. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Norwalk man is charged with larceny in a complaint filed by a Florida resident, NPD said.

On Jan. 26, the Floridian said he paid more than $22,000 to Christos Papachristou for a piece of equipment but the item never arrived.

After a detailed and lengthy investigation, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Papachristou, who turned himself in Tuesday, police said.

Arrested : Christos Papachristou, 42, of 12 Summit Ave.

: Christos Papachristou, 42, of 12 Summit Ave. Charges : Larceny 1st

: Larceny 1st Bond : $100,000

: $100,000 Court date: May 2

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Serio at (203) 854-3188 or by email at: [email protected]

Alleged sexual assault of a juvenile

Ronal Reniery Sanchez, 34, of 16 Hamilton Ave. (Norwalk Police Department)

In November, NPD’s Special Victims Unit began investigating the sexual assault of a juvenile, a news release said. After a lengthy investigation an arrest warrant was issued March 3 for Ronal Reniery Sanchez.

SVU detectives spent many hours on surveillance at different locations, seeking Sanchez, the release said. On April 21, they saw him leaving his home and safely took him into custody.

Arrested : Ronal Reniery Sanchez, 34, of 16 Hamilton Ave.

: Ronal Reniery Sanchez, 34, of 16 Hamilton Ave. Charges : Sexual Assault 1st, Risk of Injury to a Child, and Illegal Sexual Contact of a Child Under the age of 13.

: Sexual Assault 1st, Risk of Injury to a Child, and Illegal Sexual Contact of a Child Under the age of 13. Bond: $1,000,000

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Thompson at (203) 854-3184 or by email: [email protected]

Ameziane arrested in reported larceny

Marisol Ameziane, 37, of 49 Partridge Drive, Monroe. (Norwalk Police Department)

In November, Norwalk detectives opened an investigation into an allegation that a woman had stolen money from her Norwalk employer, a news release said. Detectives learned through a lengthy and detailed investigation that Marisol Ameziane took over $156,000 and were able to secure an arrest warrant for her.

Ameziane turned herself in Monday, the release said.

Arrested : Marisol Ameziane, 37, of 49 Partridge Drive, Monroe

: Marisol Ameziane, 37, of 49 Partridge Drive, Monroe Charges : Larceny 1st and five counts of Forgery 3rd

: Larceny 1st and five counts of Forgery 3rd Bond : $250,000

: $250,000 Court date: May 4

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taranto at (203) 854-3102 or by email at: [email protected].

NPD seeks info in March 22 armed robbery, car theft

On March 22, a woman walked into Norwalk Police headquarters at 11:45 p.m. and reported that she was the victim of an armed street robbery, a news release said.

She had been walking down Henry Street moments earlier, when a red car pulled up alongside her and two armed occupants got out, while the driver stayed in the vehicle, she said, according to Norwalk Police. One occupant pointed a gun at her and the other hit her with a gun as they tried to steal her purse. They took her money and then fled in the car.

She ran to the police station, according to the report. There, EMS checked her health.

At 11:49 p.m., a man reported that his car had been stolen from him at the Mobil gas station at 219 East Ave., the news release said. He told patrol officers that his car had been running and he was inside the gas station, when two men got into his car and drove off.

Detectives developed information that a similar vehicle was used in both locations and believe the incidents may be connected, Sgt. Joseph Dinho said. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Bridgeport and transported back to Norwalk Police headquarters for examination.

Police seek the public’s help in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fitzmaurice at (203) 854-3180 or by email at [email protected] Anonymous information can be provided via the methods listed below.

Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111

anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011

information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com

website: Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

