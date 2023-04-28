Norwalk political notes: Duff, Wink, Hempstead and Meek

(Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

Duff touts $1.8M State grant

Former Republican Registrar, accused of murder, sells last Norwalk home

Hempstead leads District D Republicans

State grant funds learning center

A $1.8 million State grant will fund a new 5,000 square foot learning center as part of the new 69-unit Oak Grove affordable housing development next to the recently refurbished Colonial Village apartments, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said.

Gov. Ned Lamont came to Colonial Village on April 17 to announce the grant, which came from the State’s Community Investment Fund grant program, a news release said.

Duff said the learning center will provide after school programs for grades K-5 to support working parents and caregivers along with many other activities to help families.

Wink, on house arrest, moves to Wilton

Former Republican Deputy Registrar Ellen Wink has sold the home in which she allegedly shot a tenant to death.

Wink, charged with murder in the shooting death of Kurt Lametta, sold 16 Nelson Ave. to Brian Smith and Lisa Rizzo for $605,000 on March 23.

She had previously sold 18 Nelson Ave., where she had been living as landlord to the home across the street. Noble Bridgeport II LLC paid $504,000 for the home in mid-August. Westport resident Mark Gilrain is listed as the LLC’s principal and agent.

Wink, who ran for State Representative two years ago and was City Clerk under former Mayor Richard Moccia, posted bond in September. News12 reported that Wink posted 10% of her $2.5 million bond in cash, money she had raised by selling her property. She “walked out of the courthouse with a GPS ankle monitor and strict conditions. She can’t leave the house except for legal appointments, medical issues and religious services.”

Wink was reportedly living at 18 Nelson.

Land records for its recent sale listed her address as in Wilton. White Pages indicates that the owner of that home is Wink’s relative.

Wink did not reply to a March 17 email asking about the sale.

According to The Hour, Wink’s lawyer, Stephan Seeger, indicated last week that progress has been made on a plea deal for his client.

District D Republicans choose new leader

Former Republican Town Committee Chairman Mark Suda lasted just four months when he replaced the late John Romano as leader of the RTC’s District D. Suda resigned from the RTC altogether Jan. 10, according to RTC Chairman Fred Wilms.

Wilms recently said former Common Council member Doug Hempstead was elected to lead the district.

Hempstead declined to comment. In 2021, he retired from his post as Stew Leonard’s Vice President, but stayed involved in the renovation of the Westport Avenue store.

He spent nearly 30 years on the Council and decided not to run for reelection in 2019.

“It’s been 16 years straight,” he said at the time. “I just want a breather, I am not saying never run again.”