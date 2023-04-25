Norwalk Police sergeant involved in fatal collision

Norwalk Police Sgt. Shannon Sherry, at a recent NPD ceremony. (Harold F. Cobin)

An off-duty Norwalk Police sergeant was involved in a two-vehicle collision last week in Southington that resulted in a fatality, a state police report says.

Shannon James Sherry was driving his 2023 Model 3 Tesla eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon when “for an unknown reason” his car veered from the left lane of the three-lane highway into the right lane, where it collided with a pickup truck, the report states.

Due to the collision, the operator of the pickup lost control, the report states.

As described by the trooper investigating the incident, the pickup then “traveled across the center lane, left lane, and entered the grassy median.” It “continued across the grassy median and entered into a roll over event.” It then “collided with the metal beam guardrail in the left shoulder of Interstate 84 Westbound and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the left shoulder and left lane of Interstate 84 Westbound.”

The pickup truck’s driver sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

The deceased was Elijah Joseph Vallier, 24, of New Britain.

An autopsy conducted at the State Medical Examiner’s office determined Vallier died of blunt impact injuries of the head and torso as the result of an accident.

Sherry’s car came to a controlled final rest on the right shoulder of the highway, the reports states.

Sherry and the passenger in his car were not injured and declined medical attention at the scene, the report states.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The collision remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or through email at [email protected] State Police are also asking anyone with a dashcam who was driving through the area at the time to contact Dean.

Sherry, 47, of Fairfield, was appointed to the Norwalk Police Department in 2004, according to the department’s seniority list. He is assigned to the Patrol Division.

Asked to comment on the incident, Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said in an email, “On Wednesday, I was informed of the off-duty accident that Sergeant Sherry was involved in while driving his personal vehicle on Interstate 84. We send our deepest condolences to the family of Elijah Joseph Vallier, age 24, of New Britain, CT, who lost his life in this tragic accident. Sgt. Sherry is fully cooperating with the investigation and reconstruction of the accident that is being conducted by the Connecticut State Police.

Asked if Sherry wanted to provide a comment to NancyOnNorwalk, Walsh said that he does not at this time.

