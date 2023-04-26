Norwalk Police Department up to full staffing level

Norwalk Police officers at the Oyster Festival, Sept. 10 in Veterans Park.

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Police Department has reached full staffing “for the first time in a long time,” according to Deputy Chief Terry Blake.

A year ago, NPD had 170 sworn officers, up from 166 the previous November, when it was described as “having some serious staffing issues.” Now, there’s a full complement of 181 sworn officers on its roster, officials say.

Although many of the new officers are still in field training, “we are in a much different place than we were last summer,” said Lt. David O’Connor, police union president.

Faced with staffing shortages in late 2021, then-Chief Thomas Kulhawik transferred officers out of specialty units into patrol roles. The situation, not unique to Norwalk, was attributed to retirements and resignations and also meant there were less School Resource Officers (SROs).

Blake told the Police Commission that there were no patrol vacancies at the end of February and March. In March, 158.5. sick days and 72.5 workman’s comp days were used by sworn personnel.

“We still have two officers on long term comp. We have some officers that are returning on light duty basis at this point,” he said.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said a couple of officers are recovering from severe injuries and are on workman’s comp. A few are assigned to administrative duties for five or six weeks as they recover from injuries.

“To have a full complement of officers is difficult, but we’re in much better shape and then we were,” Walsh said.

“We did add an SRO back to the program at the end of March,” Blake said.

In 2021, Walsh said there were eight SROs. This was cut to three when the staffing shortage hit; in January, Walsh, now, said the department had five SROs.

In addition, two officers have been added to the traffic unit, Blake told the Police Commission on April 17. The unit issued 49 citations in March, gave 20 verbal warnings and made eight arrests and while that’s positive, “they’ve been very, very present with their selected enforcement and motor vehicle stops are up dramatically, as I’m sure you’ll see in the month of April.”

Commissioner Tony Lopez asked for specifics in the 181 sworn personnel as it related to new hires and their training.

“We’ve put through 17 officers on field training since the new year, which is a lot,” Walsh said.

Three officers had just finished their 12 weeks of field training and two needed additional training, he said. Everyone who graduated the academy in December and January has completed the local training and five officers are still going through it.

Sometimes it’s 14 weeks of field training as officers are given a week’s experience in the holding facility and another week in communications, he added. It’s outside of what’s required by POST (Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council), but “sometimes we put them on the road, and then we bring them back later… I mean, experience and training in the holding facility, when there’s prisoners there, it is vital.”

He explained, “We have to assure that they are properly trained to work those details inside the holding facility, with inspections and the court paperwork and the searches and checking on the prisoners and watching the cameras. It’s a lot of work.”

O’Connor said officers on the bottom of the seniority scale were in a “very tough spot” as summer approached a year ago, given the staffing shortage. Union members went into the season with a very depressed feeling, expecting it to “be horrific.” And, “it was horrific.”

Now, “I think the people who got brutalized last year, being ordered in constantly, are going to be in a much different place as well because they’re not going to be ordered in anywhere near as often.”

It used to be that officers could avoid being ordered in by not answering their phones but last year, they were being ordered in days in advance, he said. It’s impossible to make up the down time because once a birthday party or an event like Mother’s Day or Father’s Day passes, it’s gone. Very often, the money isn’t worth it.

“I’m hoping this year is better. And you know, the pain is nowhere near what it was last year. And it certainly looks like that’s going to be the case,” O’Connor said.

The public was always protected but maybe someone might have gotten an officer who wasn’t as “chipper” as expected, he said.

Morale is a tough thing to judge as it can change quickly with circumstances but, “We have somewhere around 35 or 40 relatively new people, and they seem to be pretty enthusiastic. So I think it’s getting better.”