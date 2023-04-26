Norwalk photos: Why did the turtle cross the road?

(Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — A mama turtle reportedly stopped Route 136 traffic the other day, walking from Wilson Point to the wetland across the street to lay her eggs, where they’d be safe from dogs and coyotes.

The photographer wishes to be called “the anonymous Wilson Point animal lover,” advising that it’s mating season and everyone should beware of turtles crossing highways.

