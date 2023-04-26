Quantcast
,

Norwalk photos: Rowayton in bloom

By Nancy Guenther Chapman

NORWALK, Conn. — Brenda Jacobsen took these photos of Japanese flowering cherry trees Saturday on Old Field Place, she said, adding “Spring has Sprung!”

(Brenda Jacobsen)
(Brenda Jacobsen)
(Brenda Jacobsen)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement

Popular Stories

Norwalk Police sergeant involved in fatal collision

Read More

Norwalk photos: Mayor’s ball

City/RDA approve legal settlement with Milligan

Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission approves first cannabis retailer in city

Norwalk. A love story for developers.

Advertisement

Recent Comments