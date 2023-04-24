Quantcast
,

Norwalk photos: Mayor’s ball

By Nancy Guenther Chapman

Lucia Rilling stands by asa Mayor Harry Rilling says a few words, Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.

NORWALK, Conn. — Please enjoy some photos of the 2023 Norwalk Mayor’s Ball, held Friday at Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.

Lining up for the bar, Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.
From left, Mayor Harry Rilling and real estate broker Jason Milligan, Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.
Mayor Harry Rilling greets Norwalk Public Library Board of Trustees Chairwoman Moina Noor, Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.
From left, Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King and real estate broker Jason Milligan, Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.
At center, Norwalk Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez and Common Council member Ed Camacho (D-At Large), Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.
The Rev. Dr. Lindsay Curtis, left, greets Maritime Aquarium President and CEO Jason Patlis, Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.
Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.
Standing for recognition are Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh, left, and Norwalk Fire Chief Gino Gatto, right, Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.
A video closes by highlighting Filling in the Blanks, one of two non-profits benefitting from the Mayor’s Ball. Open Door Shelter
Dancing to close out the evening, Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa.
Advertisement

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement

Popular Stories

City/RDA approve legal settlement with Milligan

Read More

Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission approves first cannabis retailer in city

Norwalk photos: Mayor’s ball

New Yorkers rescued from windblown sailboat off Compo Beach

Lawns shouldn’t take our breath away

Advertisement

Recent Comments

Comments

Leave a Reply