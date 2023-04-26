NFD extinguishes Norwalk boat fire

(Norwalk Fire Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — Two boats were declared a total loss Wednesday after one, an electric boat, caught fire and the flames spread to its neighboring boat at the Rex Marina docks, a Norwalk Fire Department news release said.

Firefighters found both boats fully involved in flames when they arrived at 144 Water St., the news release said. The fire boat also responded but firefighters fought the blaze from the docks, facing difficulty at first because of the electric boat.

Both boats were removed from the water to prevent them from sinking, according to Deputy Chief Steven Shay. Another boat sustained minor damage.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

