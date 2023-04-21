Quantcast
New Yorkers rescued from windblown sailboat off Compo Beach

By Nancy Guenther Chapman

“Andiamo” on Cedar Point. (Thane Grauel)

WESTPORT — There was some maritime drama Wednesday as high winds overpowered a sailboat from New York motoring on Long Island Sound.

The 30-foot vessel with two men aboard was forced into the rocky outcropping off Compo Beach called Cedar Point.

The Norwalk Police Marine Unit rescued the two men from the wayward vessel after it got hung up on rocks just after 1 p.m. Neither man was injured.

“Marine Unit Sergeant [Justin] Bisceglie and Officer [Owen] Lee rescued two men from a boat that had run aground today. Strong winds and conditions made operations difficult but fortunately no one was injured,” NPD said on its Facebook page.

Read the rest of the story on the Westport Journal.

Recent Comments

Comments

One response to “New Yorkers rescued from windblown sailboat off Compo Beach”

  1. Johnny cardamone

    Kind of looks like the Mayflower!

