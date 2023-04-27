National Infant Immunization Week; Kids to Park Day; Symphony performance, art exhibit

Ann Chernow, Eight Silhouettes, Lithograph, 2004. (Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

In observance of National Infant Immunization Week, the Norwalk Health Department (NHD) joins the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics in urging families to check with their healthcare providers to ensure that children are up to date on vaccines.

A news release from the NHD notes that pandemic-induced disruptions caused some children’s checkups and vaccinations to be delayed or overlooked. NHD’s Immunization Action Plan gives free vaccinations to eligible children from birth through age 18, as well as free whooping cough-preventing vaccine for family members or caregivers over age 11 who care for infants less than 12 months old. Immunization Action Plan Coordinator Pam Bates said “Vaccinating children on time means healthier children, families and communities. Giving babies the recommended vaccinations by age 2 protects them from 14 dangerous diseases, like measles.”

The NHD, which is accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, also offers travel and adult immunization services. More info is at www.norwalkhealth.com, or by calling (203) 854-7776.

Norwalk will partner with the National Park Trust to celebrate “Kids to Park Day,” an annual nationwide day of outdoor events on public land, at Calf Pasture Beach on the lawn next to Ripka’s Beach Café from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday May 20. A news release promises free children’s and families’ activities including fun fitness, an obstacle course with Grit Ninja On The Go, music, lawn games, an all-ages scavenger hunt, and fishing lessons by Play & Learn Beach Camp Director Mark Jackson (fishing rods are required). Mayor Rilling is expected to attend, along with Recreation and Parks Department representatives.

This is not a drop-off event. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Advance registration is needed, at https://bit.ly/3MPTw66. Enter 052023 in the “activity #” field. Registration deadline is Monday May 15.

Your vehicle’s license plate number needs to be in the city’s system or you’ll be charged the $65 Calf Pasture parking fee. Verify your plate at https://hub.norwalkct.gov/passes/

Email questions to [email protected], or call (203) 854-7806.

The Magic Flute

Comedy, drama, and fantasy intertwine in The Magic Flute, Mozart’s wildly successful and enduring 1791 opera which debuted only three months before the vaunted composer’s death, and quickly became one of the most oft-performed works of its type. It will be rendered by the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra and Chorus directed by Oberlin Conservatory mainstay Christopher Mirto and starring Amelia Watkins, Derrek Stark, Matthew Anchel and Erica Miller at 7:30 p.m. Saturday May 20 at Norwalk Concert Hall, located at 125 East Ave. According to a news release, representatives of Westport conservation org Earthplace, accompanied by animals like those in the show, will greet attendees in the lobby,

Tickets cost $50 for adults, $10 for students and children. Order them at www.norwalksymphony.org, or by calling (203) 956-6771.

Center for Contemporary Printmaking’

A work by Ann Chernow.

Ann Chernow and James Reed’s Picasso-derived lithographs can be seen for free in “Collaboration 2020 Encore” now through Sunday May 21 at the Center for Contemporary Printmaking’s Grace Ross Shanley Gallery, located in Mathews Park, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk. According to a press release, the collection duplicates Picasso’s undocumented printing techniques.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Chernow will give a free artist talk at the gallery on Tuesday May 16 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. RSVP for the talk at Ann Chernow Artist Talk – Contemprints CRM.