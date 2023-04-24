Naramake kids pedal for smoothies

Screenshot of a Norwalk Public Schools video.

NORWALK, Conn. — Naramake Elementary School pupils now have the novelty of powering a blender by pedaling a bike, to create a healthy lunch option.

Norwalk Public Schools and Chartwells, the district’s food provider, unveiled the Smoothie Blender Bike at a Thursday ceremony. NPS was one of five school districts to win the custom blender bike, donated by General Mills, a news release said. Guests hopped on the smoothie bike, powering the blender, to mix up several sweet treats including Dragon Fruit Banana smoothies and Blueberry Banana smoothies.

“Earlier this school year, nearly 400 Norwalk students took a survey about new Smoothie Stations in schools, the latest initiative from Chartwells and its partners at the National Dairy Council, General Mills and Hubert. The students’ overwhelming participation in the survey won the district its bike,” the news release said.

Chartwells introduced Smoothie Stations at 10 Norwalk elementary schools this year, the release said. “In October alone, over 1,000 smoothies were served!”

The feedback is said to be “overwhelmingly positive.”

“While the Norwalk smoothie blender bike will primarily reside at Naramake Elementary, it will go on tour across the district this May at Mood Boost smoothie pop-ups and tasting events,” the release said. “Chartwells’ Mood Boost program helps students make a connection between what they eat and how they feel.”