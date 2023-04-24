NancyOnNorwalk debuts new website

NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk’s new website went online Friday.

Some users will notice more substantive changes than the look: while NoN’s comments policy hasn’t changed, we now require commenters to register. Again, we’re requiring real, full names.

Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board members Justin Matley, James Qi and Clair Schoen worked diligently with a designer to complete this upgrade, funded through a John S. and James L. Knight Foundation for a Sustainable Publishing Solutions (SPS) grant.