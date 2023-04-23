Golf tourney; Contest for high school students; ‘Reading Opens the World’

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Golf tourney benefits Norwalk seniors

Pride Month video essay contest

Book giveaway planned; volunteers needed

Golf tourney benefits Norwalk seniors

“Fore The Seniors,” a golf tournament to benefit the Norwalk Senior Center and Meals on Wheels, is planned for Monday May 15 at Silvermine Golf Club, located at 95 North Seir Hill Road in Norwalk. According to a news release, Silvermine’s 27 holes accommodate all golfing levels, while the club’s main 18-hole course “demands mastery of a wide range of golfing skills.”

After an 8 a.m. check-in and breakfast, the scramble-formatted tourney will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Several prizes will be awarded, and a hole-in-one might win you a car. A luncheon at the club’s Dry Dock Restaurant will follow the golfing.

The cost is $690 for a foursome, or $185 each for individuals. Registration and sponsorship info is at Golf (norwalkseniors.org).

With locations at 11 Allen Road and at 92 Cedar Street (in Cedar Court Senior Housing), the Senior Center is said to offer health services, various activities and games, and free transportation for those who need it. The Center’s Meals On Wheels program benefits seniors unable to shop and cook for themselves.

Tournament sponsors include Fairfield County Bank, Ken Clinchy, Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. City Wide Building & Maintenance Solutions, Magner Funeral Home, SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers, and special hole-in-one prize sponsor Karl Chevrolet.

Norwalk Senior Center Board of Directors Golf Tournament Committee Chair Doris Ashe said “The committee takes great pride in paying attention to detail which guarantees it to be a fun and relaxing day for all involved. And, the ultimate gratification at the end of the day is that we’ve all helped the Norwalk Senior Center. It’s a win-win!”

Senior Center Board President Don Overton said, “Come and have fun with friends, family and colleagues, who knows – the opportunity is there for participants to win a car or some other great prize!”

Email questions to [email protected] or call (203) 847-3115, ext. #110.

Pride Month contest

Hey, high school students living in Norwalk or Westport – What is something you have done to build community that makes you most proud?

Sum it up in a creative one to three-minute video essay and enter your video in the Pride Month Video Essay Contest sponsored by State Rep. Dominique Johnson (D-Norwalk, Westport). Contestants will be grouped in two categories: grades 9-10, and grades 11-12. According to a news release, the winners will get a State citation, and will be honored by Rep. Johnson in an informal get-together at Veterans Park on Saturday June 10.

Email your video to [email protected]. Entry deadline is Monday May 15.

Book Fair

50,000 free books will be given away to the public at “Reading Opens the World,” a multi-faceted book fair planned for Saturday May 20 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Norwalk High School, 23 Calvin Murphy Drive (off County Street), according to a news release. Attendees can take as many free books as they want, while enjoying such diversions as storytellers, face painting, bounce houses, a dunk tank, and hockey lessons with the New York Rangers. Last year’s fair was a blast. Take a look! https://youtu.be/cBrNTMuYpVE

Free shuttles will run from multiple stops around the city. If you drive to the event, you’re urged to park at Andrews Field (off Walter Avenue) and ride the shuttle from there, as parking at Norwalk High will be limited.

All manner of volunteers are needed for the days prior to the event and at the event itself. Sign up at Norwalk Public Schools: First Book Volunteer Signup May 16-May 20, 2023 (signupgenius.com). Deadline to volunteer is Tuesday May 16. Email questions to [email protected].

The fair is sponsored by the American Federation of Teachers in partnership with nonprofit organization First Book. Since 1992, First Book has distributed more than 100 million new books to thousands of schools and community programs nationwide.