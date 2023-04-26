Events: Early childhood celebration, Barn Dance; FCA tea draws a crowd

Lydia Fenet, author of “The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You” and “Claim Your Confidence,” speaks Tuesday at the Family & Children’s Agency Mother’s Day Tea in The SoNo Collection. (Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Early Childhood Celebration

Unitarian Barn Dance

FCA’s Mother’s Day Tea called a success

Week of the Young Child

Families with children ages 1-5 are invited to commemorate the Week of the Young Child at a free “Early Childhood Celebration” this Saturday April 29 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the M&T Magnificent Room at The SoNo Collection, located at 100 North Water St. A news release promises puzzles, bubbles, crafts, painting and “Spare Parts” – a play area sponsored by the Family & Children’s Agency where kids can show creativity by tinkering with empty recycled objects.

Giveaways will include gently used books. Attendees are expected to include Mayor Rilling and Norwalk’s Early Childhood Coordinator Mary Oster, plus representatives from the Norwalk Community Resource Hub, the Norwalk Community Health Center and Norwalk Public Library.

While the event is free, there’s a fee for parking in the mall.

The event’s organizers are the Norwalk Early Childhood Office and the Norwalk Early Childhood Council.

For more information about this event, email Oster at [email protected] , or call her at (203) 854-4148.

Barn dancing

(Contributed)

It’s Barn Dance time, starring dance caller Billy Fischer and lively trio Wry Bread this Saturday April 29 from 5 until 9 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, located at 10 Lyons Plains Road in Westport. There’s no age limit to join the fun, and you’ll enjoy pizza and a cake carousel. Here’s a look at what to expect: Swingin’ Tern Dances: Bill Fischer & Wry Bred 9/21/13 – YouTube.

Suggested donation is $5 per person, or $15 per family. If you have questions, call (203) 227-7205 ext. 10.

FCA marks Mother’s Day

Allison Haupt’s family. (Contributed)

Over 100 guests attended Family & Children’s Agency (FCA)’s recent Annual Mother’s Day Tea, breaking the event’s previous attendance record.

Sherlene Rodriguez and Maria Khan. (Contributed)

Co-hosted at Nordstrom’s Bazille Bistro by Brigitte Mansourian of Darien and Wilton resident Julene Greenshields, the get-together honored the memory of FCA volunteers Charlotte Taverna and Allison Haupt, both of whom received fond tributes from family members. A raffle and a Giving Tree supplemented contributions to Taverna and Haupt’s memorial funds benefitting FCA.

Attendees learned about FCA’s Child and Family Development Program in which FCA home visits teach parents about child development, offer access to maternal mental health services, and ensure children’s readiness to learn upon entering kindergarten. Program client Karina Mendez said “There’s no school for parents, and I had a lot of questions. It was so comforting to have a home visitor who was an expert and could help me figure out what to expect.”

Special guest author Lydia Fenet spoke and signed copies of her books The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You and Claim Your Confidence.

FCA President/CEO Robert F Cashel. (Contributed)

FCA President/CEO Robert F. Cashel said “I am incredibly grateful to all who attended our Mother’s Day Tea and helped us make it the most successful one yet. The funds raised will make a real difference in the lives of those we serve, and we are so glad to have once again honored Charlotte and Allison.”

Event sponsors included Joy & Ken DeJaeger, Julene & Simon Greenshields, Brigitte & Marc Mansourian, Midas Tires and Auto Service, Lizzie Eifler, Four Forks, Good2Grow, The Haupt Family, Kris & Jeff Herlyn, Kathleen & Peter Murphy, Elizabeth & G.M. O’Connell, Jennifer Toll, Maria & Tom Wilcox, Mary Jo & Robert Dyer, Cathleen Hellman, Kristin Buckhall Loranger, and Rita & Buzz Olson.

The FCA website is at www.familyandchildrensagency.org.