Duff to Norwalk Transit District (and its new CEO): Carry on

Norwalk Transit District CEO Matt Pentz. (Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk legislators have put their plans to dissolve the Norwalk Transit District on hold.

Senate Bill 630, An Act Concerning the Norwalk Transit District, was submitted this year by State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) and State Reps. Lucy Dathan (D-142), Dominique Johnson (D-143), Kadeem Roberts (D-137) and Travis Simms (D-140). It aimed to dissolve the Transit District on Jan. 1 and transfer its funds and property to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT), which would then provide transit services to the area.

“We think that Connecticut Transit can actually run is this system in Norwalk with regular buses that would be more efficient” in reaching people who need the service, Duff said Feb. 2. “We’ve seen our Norwalk Transit District expand/contract, expand/contract over the years. And it’s not always well serving the residents of the City of Norwalk.”

On April 19, the legislators released a joint statement.

“After numerous conversations with representatives of the Norwalk Transit District, we will be putting a hold on our proposed legislation to dissolve the Norwalk Transit District and merge the services into the operations of the Connecticut Department of Transportation,” it said. “These discussions have resulted in a number of promised changes which we believe, if implemented, will result in better services for the residents who rely on our local public transportation. We will be watching the actions of the Norwalk Transit District and listening to riders over the next year to determine the progress of the district.”

Norwalk Transit District Chief Financial Officer Matt Pentz was recently promoted to fill the shoes of retiring CEO Kimberlee Morton. In a March 9 statement, he said that, first and foremost, he is “focused on maintaining quality, safety, on-time performance, and clean buses.”

“Norwalk is one of the fastest growing cities in Connecticut and needs innovative solutions to expand mobility options. I’m looking forward to meeting with community leaders to shape a renewed transit vision for Norwalk’s future,” he said.

Pentz laid out priorities that include spearheading these initiatives:

“A Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA) – Modernize the NTD route network utilizing extensive data analysis and robust public outreach to examine new and innovative approaches to meet the region’s evolving mobility needs with a focus on seamless connections and ease-of-use

– Modernize the NTD route network utilizing extensive data analysis and robust public outreach to examine new and innovative approaches to meet the region’s evolving mobility needs with a focus on seamless connections and ease-of-use “A shovel-ready Transit Facility Upgrade that will help NTD lay the groundwork for implementing new bus technologies like electric buses

that will help NTD lay the groundwork for implementing new bus technologies like electric buses “Expanding MicroTransit Services – Expand real-time on-demand services like Wheels 2U and Rider’s Choice to bolster efficiency, decrease traffic congestion, reduce fuel consumption, help seniors and people with disabilities get around, connect first and last mile for commuters, and help attract key businesses to the region

– Expand real-time on-demand services like Wheels 2U and Rider’s Choice to bolster efficiency, decrease traffic congestion, reduce fuel consumption, help seniors and people with disabilities get around, connect first and last mile for commuters, and help attract key businesses to the region “Improving Signage and Bus Shelters – Enhance the rider experience at bus stops, posting bus schedules and maps with QR codes linking to NTD route information, and improving the cleanliness and appearance of bus shelters

– Enhance the rider experience at bus stops, posting bus schedules and maps with QR codes linking to NTD route information, and improving the cleanliness and appearance of bus shelters “Expanding options for Norwalk / Connecticut Community College and Norwalk public school students to enhance connectivity to education – Creating solutions that focus on NTDs pivotal role in enabling people to get access to education

to enhance connectivity to education – Creating solutions that focus on NTDs pivotal role in enabling people to get access to education “Integrate Seamless Technology – Joining the statewide mobile app network, called Transit Royale, to integrate Norwalk Transit information

– Joining the statewide mobile app network, called Transit Royale, to integrate Norwalk Transit information “Expanding the Passenger Advisory Committee – Engage riders in the Norwalk region to help identify new transit needs in the community and build new, innovative solutions

– Engage riders in the Norwalk region to help identify new transit needs in the community and build new, innovative solutions “Supporting the Community – Utilizing NTD as a platform to support the needs of local stakeholders, such as the City of Norwalk, Norwalk schools, the Norwalk business community, social and community services like Open Doors Shelter, and beyond

– Utilizing NTD as a platform to support the needs of local stakeholders, such as the City of Norwalk, Norwalk schools, the Norwalk business community, social and community services like Open Doors Shelter, and beyond “Be an Employer of Choice – Strengthening employee satisfaction by maintaining and enhancing relationships with NTD staff that continues to build a collaborative work experience, leveraging all of our talents to achieve NTDs goals”

The Transit District provides local public bus service and operates fixed route bus services, affordable on-demand ride-sharing services (microtransit) for residents and commuters, and door-to-door services for seniors and people with disabilities, the news release said. It operates in Darien, Norwalk, Stamford, Westport, and Wilton, and also operates services for Westport Transit District.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Matt Pentz’s caliber and experience step up to lead NTD,” said Board member Alice McQuaid in a statement. “We are at a critical moment, and need renewed leadership to successfully guide NTD and create a new vision for transit in the Norwalk region. Matt is a strong communicator who is customer and community focused with deep leadership capabilities and a proven track record of successful execution.”

“The board believes that the job of CEO now requires additional attributes to successfully execute as transit is evolving dramatically, both regionally and nationally – from new microtranist models to the development of zero and low emission transportation and infrastructure,” Board member David Jaegar reportedly said. “Matt has the right operational and leadership abilities to deliver improved execution and financial performance.”