A Norwalk photo #178

The former Maritime Aquarium IMAX Theater, Sunday on North Water Street.

NORWALK, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation is continuing its demolition of the Maritime Aquarium’s IMAX Theater, as part of The Walk Bridge Project.

As promised in early March, when the demolition began, it’s being carefully dismantled.

An official said much care is being taken to protect the water in the river.

The theater’s removal will provide construction space for ConnDOT’s reconstruction of the 123-year-old railroad bridge over the Norwalk River, commonly known as the Walk Bridge. A new 4-D Theater was built on the other side of the Maritime Aquarium and opened in January 2021.