A look at the ‘POKO’ settlement’s numbers

Milligan hopes to ‘collectively’ ‘accomplish a great deal’

From left, Mayor Harry Rilling and real estate broker Jason Milligan, Friday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa. Rilling had his back turned as Milligan spoke with NancyOnNorwalk, then turned around for a quick photo at Milligan’s request.

NORWALK, Conn. — There was much talk of legal fees in the long-drawn-out legal war between real estate broker Jason Milligan and the City. Now that it’s concluded, the provided numbers add up to show the costs were covered.

Last week, the Common Council unanimously approved a settlement with Milligan, who owns about 40 properties in the Wall Street area, ending the “POKO” lawsuit saga begun in 2018. The Redevelopment Agency also approved the settlement.

The legal fees add up to $1,141,000 as of April 15, Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola said Tuesday. Last week, Coppola said the plaintiffs would receive a total $1,350,000 in cash proceeds from the case.

Milligan was sued by the City and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency, accused of unfair trade practices and “sham” real estate transfers in his 2018 purchase of properties slated to become parts of Wall Street Place phases II and III, often referred to as “POKO.” Richard Olson of POKO Partners was also sued, and other defendants were added as the case progressed. Milligan was the last defendant.

In March 2020, the plaintiffs offered Milligan the chance to settle the case for $1.9 million. Milligan mocked the offer and the City for making it.

Last year, he attempted to take the deal. Instead, the City and Redevelopment Agency told him they wanted $4.5 million. Milligan called that “ridiculous.”

The settlement terms:

Milligan is paying the plaintiffs $600,000

is paying the plaintiffs $600,000 Milligan has agreed to permanently provide 88 parking public spaces on the former Leonard Street municipal lot

has agreed to permanently provide 88 parking public spaces on the former Leonard Street municipal lot Chubb Insurance Co. is paying the plaintiffs $425,000

Insurance Co. is paying the plaintiffs $425,000 Chubb is paying a Milligan legal entity $25,000

Coppola valued the parking spaces at $22,000 each, making their total worth $1,936,000, “based on the value set forth in the underlying Land Disposition Agreement as well as the liquidated damages clause that set forth in the easement agreement.”

Under the agreement, the parking spaces’ value will increase 2% per year, Coppola said. Milligan has agreed to additional terms, including that the public will not be charged more for the spaces than the Norwalk Parking Authority charges elsewhere in the city.

Milligan paid Olson $5.2 million for the five properties. In legal documents, he assigned a $3.2 million value to the former municipal parking lot and explained to NancyOnNorwalk that he did that based on the dividing the properties’ total square footage: the $3.2 million is 61 percent of the total purchase price, in correspondence to the 61 percent of the land mass involved.

City appraisals done in the 2018 revaluation made the lot 34.1 percent of the five lots’ total value.

Current land records show the last sale price for 23 Isaacs St., the lot, was $2.1 million. The one-acre parcel is appraised at $1.4 million.

The lot was the sticking point for the plaintiffs as the Land Disposition Agreement (LDA) provided, among other things, that the redeveloper would replace the parking spaces in return for building on the lot.

That legal encumbrance will evaporate as part of the settlement but instead, Milligan’s land will have an easement providing 88 parking spaces in perpetuity.

Friday at the Mayor’s Ball, Milligan commented that he had said he wouldn’t back down, and he didn’t back down.

He could build around the parking spaces or over them, he said.

Neither Coppola nor Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Brian Bidolli responded to an email giving them a chance to comment on that.

On Wednesday, in an email, Milligan said, “People definitely underestimated me 5 years ago, but I also underestimated them. It was painful to get to this point but I am satisfied with where we are and the current relationship I have with the city. I hope that collectively we can accomplish a great deal.”

He said, “I have learned a lot over the past 5 years. I plan to use that education for the benefit of the Wall Street {area}.”

Just over a year ago, Coppola told the Board of Estimate and Taxation that if the plaintiffs were successful in the case, “there’s going to be significant funds that come to the city, not into our budget, but come to the city for the benefit of the city.”

He also said that even with outside counsel Shipman and Goodwin on the case, the legal department had agreed to take on “a good share of the burden” and it was exhausting “a few” staff members.

On Tuesday, Coppola said the Redevelopment Agency spent approximately $880,000 on legal fees and the City spent approximately $261,000. The total $1,141,000 as of April 15 is $209,000 less than what Coppola reported as cash proceeds.

When Olson settled in November, lone Republican Council member Bryan Meek said, “Do you think Rich Olson and his various insolvent LLC’s have any money to pay to settle? My guess is the settlement is for peanuts.”

Coppola said last week that Olson and the POKO defendants paid $125,000. CC Rivington, a financial entity, paid $200,000.

Last week, Mayor Harry Rilling said, “There were many times when people were trying to get us to walk away from this, but we never wavered, we kept moving forward in spite of a lot of people criticizing us. We continued to move forward, because we knew that we were right.”

Council member Tom Livingston (D-District E) said the City is “receiving more than the legal fees expended in this lawsuit.” Without the settlement, the lawsuit “could have gone on another five years. We all know that. But despite the time that the City has spent on this and the money we’ve spent on it, the City did the right thing. I think the City enforced the terms of the LDA. It took a long time.”

